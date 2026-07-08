Bengaluru Whistleblower Arrest Sparks Debate Over Role in Crèche Abuse Case

On Wednesday, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh addressed the controversial arrest of a whistleblower involved in exposing disturbing incidents at a local crèche. The commissioner defended the arrest by highlighting the delay in filing the complaint and mounting evidence pointing to her equal involvement in the crime.

During a press conference, Singh emphasized that the investigation delves into aspects such as the authenticity of the evidence presented by the whistleblower and the timing of her complaint. Out of the two arrests made, one involves the individual who initially brought the abuse to light, raising questions about her motives.

Singh further noted procedural lapses in handling sensitive cases and suggested a possible lack of legal awareness on the whistleblower's part. Evidence also hints at a staged nature of one of the incidents. The arrest has sparked a debate, given the individual's role in exposing the abuse, though police maintain her complicity warrants her detention. Meanwhile, five nannies were apprehended for their cruel actions against toddlers at the crèche.