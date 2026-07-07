Delhi Police Crackdown: Encounter Injures Gangster; Cyber Fraud Racket Busted

In a dramatic turn of events, Delhi's Central District Police engaged in a late-night encounter with Pawan Pehalwan, the principal suspect in recent firing and extortion cases in Paharganj and Nabi Karim. Officials reported that Pehalwan opened fire on the police team as they moved to apprehend him, following precise intelligence on his whereabouts. The police, acting in self-defense, returned fire, resulting in Pehalwan's injury.

He was promptly taken to a hospital for medical attention. Authorities have linked Pehalwan to criminal activities meant to sow fear among local businessmen by firing shots and demanding money. His extensive criminal record has made him a target for police operations.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police's Special Cell dismantled an inter-state racket involved in the creation and sale of fake identity documents. The arrest of two suspects, Bideshi Saw and Santosh Kumar, followed diligent cyber patrolling and social media surveillance. Investigators revealed that the suspects operated a website selling counterfeit documents such as Aadhaar and voter ID cards. To verify the operation, police officers conducted a sting operation using a decoy account, uncovering the fraudulent activities. The digital wallet recharge confirmed the generation of fake documents, leading to their arrests. (ANI)