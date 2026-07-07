Himachal Minister Calls Ayodhya Temple Donation Theft a 'Grave Offence'

Harshwardhan Chauhan, the Industries Minister of Himachal Pradesh, has condemned the alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya's Ram Temple as a 'grave offence' against the faith of millions. Chauhan's remarks came during a visit to the Ram Mandir and Jakhu Hanuman Temple in Shimla, alongside Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other Congress leaders.

Chauhan expressed that the alleged misuse of offerings is more than a financial issue and deeply injures the religious sentiments of the faithful. He emphasized that contributions were made with devotion to the temple's construction, and these reports have profoundly insulted both the devotees and Lord Ram.

The minister also criticized the central government's handling of the issue, expressing doubt that those responsible for the alleged theft would be held accountable. He called for divine intervention from Hanuman to safeguard Ram Temple's ideals, as he feels the matter has surpassed expectations from the Center's political administration.