Le Pen's Legal Battle and Future in Politics: A Turning Point

A Paris Appeal Court On Tuesday Upheld Marine Le Pens Conviction For Misusing Eu Funds While Shortening Her Ban On Running For Elected Office

A Paris appeal court has upheld the conviction of Marine Le Pen for misusing EU funds, while shortening her ban on running for elected office. This opens an avenue for the National Rally leader to potentially run for the French presidency in 2027.

Le Pen was given a three-year jail term, with two years suspended, and ordered to wear an electronic ankle tag for one year. Her legal troubles stem from a conviction in March 2025 for embezzling over 4 million euros from the European Parliament.

The court's decision also highlights Jordan Bardella as a likely presidential candidate from the anti-immigrant RN, contingent on Le Pen's decision not to run. Reactions to the verdict are mixed; some see it as insufficient for public restitution, while Le Pen's camp plans to issue a further statement.