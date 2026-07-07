PM Modi Highlights Indonesia's Football Passion During Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized Indonesia's football enthusiasm while speaking at an Indian community event. His visits since 2018 have coincided with FIFA World Cup excitement. Modi praised the Indian community's role in strengthening ties and acknowledged Bollywood's cultural impact. He expressed gratitude to President Prabowo for the warm welcome.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:26 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:26 IST
PM Modi Highlights Indonesia's Football Passion During Visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the fervent enthusiasm for football in Indonesia during a recent address to the Indian community. Modi noted that each of his visits to the nation since 2018 has aligned with the growing excitement of the FIFA World Cup.

Speaking in Jakarta, Modi lauded the Indian diaspora's role in fortifying connections between India and Indonesia. He remarked on the remarkable coincidence that his interactions in the country have always coincided with the global football event, highlighting the enduring passion for the sport.

Modi also mentioned the notable popularity of the Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in Indonesia, symbolizing the cultural bridge between the two nations. He expressed his heartfelt thanks to Indonesian President Prabowo, acknowledging the deep affection and respect shown by the people towards India.

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