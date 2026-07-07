Durand Cup 2026: Tradition Meets New Teams and Venues

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the Durand Cup trophies, signaling the start of the historic tournament, now in its 135th edition. With new teams and venues this year, the event upholds its legacy while fostering international relations, showcasing India's football talent and promoting national unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 23:43 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 23:43 IST
Durand Cup 2026: Tradition Meets New Teams and Venues
President Murmu unveils Durand Cup trophies (Photo: Durand Cup). Image Credit: ANI

In a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the prestigious Durand Cup trophies, officially inaugurating the 135th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament. The event marks the beginning of the build-up towards the July 25th kick-off at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The Durand Cup, a legacy linked to India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, continues to provide a platform for football talents. President Murmu highlighted the inclusion of new teams, including one from Sri Lanka, enhancing the competition's popularity and spirit of unity. The tournament will feature 24 teams, aiming to unite and inspire through the universal language of football.

Prominent personalities from India's defense forces and football community attended the ceremony, underscoring the tournament's significance in fostering national unity and international relations. The 43-match tournament will span across five cities, with Ranchi debuting as a host venue, showcasing India's rich football culture and the ongoing evolution of the Durand Cup.

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