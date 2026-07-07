Durand Cup 2026: Tradition Meets New Teams and Venues

In a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, President Droupadi Murmu unveiled the prestigious Durand Cup trophies, officially inaugurating the 135th edition of Asia's oldest football tournament. The event marks the beginning of the build-up towards the July 25th kick-off at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

The Durand Cup, a legacy linked to India's first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, continues to provide a platform for football talents. President Murmu highlighted the inclusion of new teams, including one from Sri Lanka, enhancing the competition's popularity and spirit of unity. The tournament will feature 24 teams, aiming to unite and inspire through the universal language of football.

Prominent personalities from India's defense forces and football community attended the ceremony, underscoring the tournament's significance in fostering national unity and international relations. The 43-match tournament will span across five cities, with Ranchi debuting as a host venue, showcasing India's rich football culture and the ongoing evolution of the Durand Cup.