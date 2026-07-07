Scaloni Shuffles Argentina's Lineup for 2026 World Cup Clash Against Egypt

Argentina's coach Lionel Scaloni makes strategic changes for their World Cup round-of-16 match against Egypt, benching Lautaro Martinez and calling up Julian Alvarez, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Leandro Paredes. Egypt's Hossam Hassan also adjusts his lineup. The winner faces either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 20:59 IST
Scaloni Shuffles Argentina's Lineup for 2026 World Cup Clash Against Egypt
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring second goal against Austria (Photo: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni has opted for a fresh strategy, implementing three key changes to his starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 match against Egypt. Notably, Lautaro Martinez will commence the game from the bench, with Julian Alvarez stepping into the spotlight. In addition, Nicolas Tagliafico and Leandro Paredes have been brought back to the starting XI, replacing Facundo Medina and Thiago Almada.

In contrast, Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan has made two strategic alterations to his squad. Forward Haissem Hassan and midfielder Mohanad Lasheen have been introduced, replacing Omar Marmoush and Hamdy Fathy. Argentina secured their place in the last 16 with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Cape Verde in extra time, while Egypt triumphed over Australia on penalties after their match concluded in a 1-1 draw.

The outcome of this high-stakes match will determine which team progresses to face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, adding pressure to both squads to perform at their peak on the global stage.

TRENDING

1
AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

AfCFTA Chief Honoured for Advancing Africa's Trade Vision

Nigeria
2
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
3
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
4
Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Thrilling Upsets and Intense Showdowns: Highlights from Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Finance Is Growing, But Is It Growing Fast Enough to Power Emerging Economies?

Can Mobile Money Solve Africa’s Credit Gap Before Exclusion Becomes Harder to Reverse?

GPT-4o Improves Doctors' Clinical Reasoning by Up to 18%, But Human Judgment Still Leads

Microplastics Have Found a New Landfill: The Human Body

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026