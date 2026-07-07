Scaloni Shuffles Argentina's Lineup for 2026 World Cup Clash Against Egypt

Argentina's head coach Lionel Scaloni has opted for a fresh strategy, implementing three key changes to his starting lineup for the 2026 FIFA World Cup round-of-16 match against Egypt. Notably, Lautaro Martinez will commence the game from the bench, with Julian Alvarez stepping into the spotlight. In addition, Nicolas Tagliafico and Leandro Paredes have been brought back to the starting XI, replacing Facundo Medina and Thiago Almada.

In contrast, Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan has made two strategic alterations to his squad. Forward Haissem Hassan and midfielder Mohanad Lasheen have been introduced, replacing Omar Marmoush and Hamdy Fathy. Argentina secured their place in the last 16 with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Cape Verde in extra time, while Egypt triumphed over Australia on penalties after their match concluded in a 1-1 draw.

The outcome of this high-stakes match will determine which team progresses to face either Switzerland or Colombia in the quarter-finals, adding pressure to both squads to perform at their peak on the global stage.