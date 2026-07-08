Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Urges Voter List Inclusion Ahead of Final Publication

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann issued an urgent appeal to voters, emphasizing the importance of verifying their inclusion in the upcoming final voter list, scheduled for publication on October 1. This appeal follows the conclusion of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, which has been ongoing across the state since June 25.

Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are actively conducting a statewide door-to-door operation, distributing and collecting enumeration forms. CM Mann underscored the importance of this process while highlighting the fulfillment of his government's financial commitments to women, urging all citizens to complete necessary registration forms. He advised that local volunteers are available for assistance.

In a video address, CM Mann stated, 'I have fulfilled my promise by depositing money into the accounts of mothers and sisters. It is crucial to fill out the new form to ensure your inclusion in the revised voter list as the Special Intensive Revision is underway.' The election authorities have set out a structured timeline for this revision in various States and Union Territories.

The polling body announced that over 3.94 lakh Booth Level Officers will be conducting house-to-house verifications, with support from 3.42 lakh Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties. In Punjab, the deadline for eligibility is October 1, with rationalisation due by July 24, draft rolls to be released on July 31, and objections and claims entertained until August 30. The notice and resolution phase will proceed until September 28, preceding the final roll publication on October 1.