Tragedy Strikes: 15 Indian Tourists Perish in Vietnam Boat Accident

India mourns the loss of 15 nationals in a boat accident near Phu Quoc, Vietnam. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed condolences while state officials coordinate aid for affected families. Vietnam's Prime Minister prioritized rescue efforts as further identifications and recoveries continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 08:41 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 08:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes: 15 Indian Tourists Perish in Vietnam Boat Accident
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo/ X@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed his deepest condolences on Sunday following a tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc, Vietnam, which claimed the lives of 15 Indian nationals. In a statement posted on X, Jaishankar expressed his distress over the incident and hoped for a quick recovery of those injured.

The devastating accident occurred when a tourist speedboat carrying 36 individuals, primarily Indian tourists, capsized around Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. Among the deceased, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam confirmed that all 15 victims were Indian nationals. Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan later confirmed that the deceased included two individuals from Keralam.

In a separate statement, Andhra Pradesh Minister Kondapalli Srinivas acknowledged the grievous loss of lives, with three confirmed fatalities from the state and another critically injured. As Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hun issues directives for urgent search and rescue efforts, both Indian and Vietnamese authorities are working closely to support victims and their families.

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