Tragedy at Sea: Vietnam Boat Accident Claims 15 Indian Lives
A boat accident near Phu Quoc, Vietnam, resulted in the deaths of 15 Indian nationals. Both Indian and Vietnamese authorities are coordinating recovery efforts as condolences pour in from Indian officials including President Murmu and PM Modi, who assured all necessary assistance to victims and their families.
On Sunday, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed profound sorrow following a devastating boat accident in Vietnam, claiming the lives of 15 Indian tourists. The incident, involving a capsized speedboat near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Phu Quoc, has prompted a wave of condolences across leadership, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In separate messages, both leaders conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the grieving families while wishing for the rapid recovery of injured survivors. Prime Minister Modi highlighted that the Indian embassy in Vietnam is extending comprehensive support to those affected by the tragedy, with officials coordinating closely with their Vietnamese counterparts.
Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hun has urgently directed his administration to focus on search and rescue operations. Meanwhile, Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan confirmed the identities of two victims, A.C. Thomas and Loveni Thomas, originally from Kottarakkara, and assured coordinated efforts with India's Ministry of External Affairs to expedite the return of their remains. The tragic incident casts a shadow, stirring remorse and urgent responses from both nations.
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