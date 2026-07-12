Telangana Government Battles Past Corruption for Kaleshwaram Project Revival

Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has announced the state government's commitment to restoring the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. Engaging internationally acclaimed experts and government officials, Reddy accused the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) administration of corruption and mismanagement in the project's execution, calling for political neutrality on the issue.

Speaking to the press, CM Reddy emphasized the serious nature of the project, declaring adherence to recommendations from the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC). He assured that rehabilitation efforts were underway under expert supervision, with insights expected by the end of August.

The Chief Minister also targeted former Telangana leader K Chandrashekar Rao and other BRS members, alleging unethical practices and demanding accountability. His controversial remarks underscored deep-seated political animosities, hinting at severe consequences for those he accuses of past transgressions.