Assam's Modern Irrigation Leap: Transforming Agriculture

Assam's focus on modern irrigation, led by Agriculture Minister Pijush Hazarika, is enhancing agricultural productivity. With projects like the Hatiamukh and solar-powered schemes, the push for efficient water supply and expanded infrastructure is revolutionizing farming and boosting indigenous farmers' incomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 19:30 IST
Assam's Modern Irrigation Leap: Transforming Agriculture
Union Minister for Agriculture Pijush Hazarika (Photo/x/@Pijush_hazarika). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to bolster agriculture in Assam, the state's Agriculture, Irrigation, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Pijush Hazarika, inspected the Hatiamukh Irrigation Project in the Baghjap Gaon Panchayat precincts of the Jagiroad Legislative Assembly Constituency. Evaluated at Rs 30.67 crore, this canal-based initiative has succeeded in bringing 5,800 bighas of farmland under assured irrigation, duly benefiting a considerable number of indigenous farmers, per a recent release. Minister Hazarika expressed satisfaction over the project's impact, asserting that assured irrigation access has empowered local agricultural practices.

During his engagement with the farmers, Hazarika highlighted the importance of utilizing irrigation resources and government schemes to enable two to three cropping cycles annually, thereby enhancing productivity and incomes. He emphasized a shift towards modern pipe-based irrigation, citing their faster completion, efficient water management, and the ability to bypass land acquisition issues typically seen with conventional canal systems.

Reaffirming the administration's resolve under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Hazarika underscored ongoing efforts to expand advanced irrigation infrastructure, ensuring farmers receive a dependable water supply to promote sustainable agriculture as well as strengthen Assam's agrarian economy. Earlier, he surveyed the Singua Flow Irrigation Scheme and the Solar-Powered Mobile Lift schemes, underlining the government's commitment to embracing innovative irrigation solutions that support agriculture.

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