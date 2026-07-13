Supreme Court Urges Last Try at Mediation in Kalyani Family Dispute

The Supreme Court has urged the Kalyani family to attempt one last mediation to resolve their long-standing dispute, appointing retired Justice L. Nageswara Rao as mediator. Proceedings in the Bombay High Court are paused during this period, offering a final opportunity for an amicable settlement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 17:26 IST
Supreme Court Urges Last Try at Mediation in Kalyani Family Dispute
Supreme Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to resolve a protracted family dispute, the Supreme Court on Monday called upon the Kalyani family to undertake a final attempt at mediation. The Court has appointed former Supreme Court judge, Justice L. Nageswara Rao, to facilitate the process.

This directive came as the Court deliberated on whether to interfere with the Bombay High Court's previous order, ultimately opting to allow mediation over litigation while proceedings remain stayed for two weeks.

Despite the Bombay High Court's reservations cited in its May 4 ruling and past failed mediation efforts, the Supreme Court is keen on providing a last chance for settlement, acknowledging the complexities involving multiple companies and public shareholding within the dispute.

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