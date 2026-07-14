Elderly Woman Arrested for Alleged Black Magic in Karnataka Courtroom

In a bizarre turn of events in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, a 65-year-old woman has been arrested after being caught allegedly performing black magic inside a courtroom, police have confirmed. The accused, identified as Manjula, reportedly entered the 1st Additional Senior Civil Judge and JMFC Court premises intending to conduct the illicit act.

Police revealed the incident was uncovered through CCTV footage recorded two days prior, which purportedly shows the woman sprinkling enchanted white mustard seeds on the judge's chair, an act considered to possess mystical implications. This discovery prompted the court's Chief Administrative Officer, Nethra, to file a complaint, leading to the registration of a case and subsequent arrest of Manjula.

The woman has since been charged under the 2017 Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act. She has been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days as authorities continue their investigation into the matter, with additional details yet to emerge.