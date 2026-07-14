DDA's Monsoon Mission: Making Delhi Drains Ready for Heavy Rains

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA), under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, has embarked on a crucial desilting operation of the major underground trunk outfall drain in Rohini. In a bid to tackle years of silt accumulation and wastewater-related issues, the DDA has successfully removed over 10,000 metric tonnes of silt and debris, which had significantly hampered the functionality of the drainage system.

Traditional desilting techniques proved inadequate due to the complexity and size of the underground pipelines. To address these challenges, the DDA employed advanced tools, including high-capacity Super Sucker and Jetting Machines. This strategy involved high-pressure water jetting to break down compacted silt, followed by the use of powerful vacuum suction to extract debris. The project, executed in systematic phases and with strict safety protocols, aims to restore the drain's optimal carrying capacity, crucial for handling monsoon stormwater and reducing the likelihood of waterlogging in the region.

Originally constructed between 1995 and 1998, the trunk outfall drain manages stormwater and discharge from multiple sectors in Rohini, as well as adjoining localities such as Kirari and Begumpur. Spanning over 16.50 km and consisting of several parallel pipelines, the desilting effort is pivotal in restoring and enhancing the operational efficiency of Delhi's drainage network. The DDA has already concluded desilting in other key regions, further bolstering the city's infrastructure to better withstand the peak monsoon season. Regular progress monitoring and efficient zonal planning have been integral to the scale and success of this operation, which has led to a notable increase in silt removal compared to previous years.