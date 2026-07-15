India, Poland Deepen MSME Partnership to Boost Trade

India and Poland have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, with both countries exploring new opportunities in technology, innovation, digital transformation and trade during a high-level bilateral meeting held in New Delhi. The meeting, organised by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), brought together senior officials from both countries, including MSME Secretary Bharat Khera and Poland's Deputy Minister for Economic Development and Technology, Michał Baranowski.

India highlights strength of its growing MSME ecosystem

During the discussions, Bharat Khera outlined the importance of India's MSME sector in driving economic growth, employment and exports. He said the country has more than 86 million registered MSMEs, contributing nearly 30 per cent of India's GDP, over one-third of manufacturing output, and almost half of the country's exports while supporting the livelihoods of around 330 million people.

He also highlighted several government initiatives designed to make Indian MSMEs globally competitive, including the Udyam Registration Portal, the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Micro and Small Enterprises, Technology Centres, and the Zero Defect Zero Effect (ZED) programme, which promotes quality manufacturing and sustainability.

India-EU trade deal expected to create fresh opportunities

Khera noted that Poland has emerged as India's largest trade and investment partner in Central and Eastern Europe. He said bilateral trade has tripled since 2025 and expressed confidence that the recently concluded India-European Union Free Trade Agreement would create new opportunities for businesses in both countries while strengthening their strategic partnership.

Deputy Minister Michał Baranowski praised India's progress in developing its MSME ecosystem and reaffirmed Poland's interest in expanding institutional cooperation and encouraging greater business-to-business engagement. Both sides also reviewed the partnership launched in 2024 between the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC) and the Polish Agency for Enterprise Development (PARP) to promote collaboration between enterprises in the two countries.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to deepen cooperation in enterprise development, innovation, market access, investment and technology, while building stronger institutional ties between India's and Poland's MSME sectors.