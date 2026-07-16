Bengaluru Crime Shocker: Woman's Murder and Police Officer's Arrest Stir City

In a tragic incident that has shocked Bengaluru, a 24-year-old woman, Amrutha, succumbed to her injuries two days after being brutally stabbed at her home. Police have arrested two brothers, Surya and Dhanush, in connection with the murder. The attack is believed to stem from a soured relationship between Amrutha and Dhanush.

According to police reports, Amrutha, a resident of Jeevan Bima Nagar, was attacked by Surya on July 13, allegedly following Dhanush's instructions. The confrontation escalated when Surya argued with Amrutha's mother and suddenly wielded a knife, inflicting fatal injuries on Amrutha. Neighbors quickly transported her to the hospital, but she did not survive the ordeal.

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Bengaluru police arrested PSI Byrappa, a police sub-inspector, facing allegations of domestic violence and dowry harassment. Byrappa reportedly threatened his in-laws with a machete and has been accused of abusing his wife. Both cases highlight serious concerns in Bengaluru's community and police force, with investigations ongoing.