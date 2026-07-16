Uttarakhand's Green Initiative: CM Pushkar Dhami Leads the Charge

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in a public outreach program as part of the 'Seva, Good Governance and Dedication' campaign. He highlighted governance as a responsibility, not a privilege, and emphasized environmental conservation during Harela festival celebrations, urging citizens to uphold sustainable practices and protect natural resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:52 IST
Uttarakhand's Green Initiative: CM Pushkar Dhami Leads the Charge
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami actively engaged in the 'Seva, Good Governance and Dedication' campaign, focusing on the 'Government at Every Doorstep' public outreach initiative. In the event held at Garudabaj Ground, he participated in the Harela tree plantation drive, symbolizing his commitment to environmental conservation.

Addressing the public, CM Dhami asserted that the state government views power as a responsibility rather than a privilege. He emphasized that politics is a vehicle for service and dedication, aiming to ensure that all eligible citizens benefit from government schemes. 'Our governance approach is rooted in simplification, solution, resolution, and satisfaction,' Dhami declared.

On the occasion of Harela, CM Dhami extended his greetings and underscored the importance of sustainability. He advocated for the preservation of traditional water sources and encouraged citizens to adhere to nature-friendly practices cherished by their ancestors. Highlighting the festival's significance, he stressed the need to safeguard the state's natural resources in light of growing environmental challenges.

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