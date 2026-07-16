SCBA Urges Sonam Wangchuk to End Hunger Strike: A Call to Prioritize Health for Leadership

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has expressed deep concern over the declining health of education reformer Sonam Wangchuk during his prolonged hunger strike. In a resolution adopted on Thursday, the SCBA appealed to Wangchuk to cease his protest, emphasizing that while his activism has awakened the nation's conscience, his continued leadership is crucial.

At an Executive Committee meeting focused on Wangchuk's fast, the SCBA highlighted the protest's role in bringing national attention to the NEET examination and the broader state of education in India. The committee lauded Wangchuk's lifelong dedication to innovation and public service, marking him as an inspiration for youth and society. The resolution reaffirmed the need for moral courage in public life and the responsibility of citizens to uphold constitutional values.

The SCBA voiced disappointment over the lack of timely institutional response to Wangchuk's extreme step for educational reform, pointing out systemic shortcomings affecting students and a decline in institutional accountability. It stressed the importance of Wangchuk's mission continuing through active engagement rather than personal sacrifice, highlighting the nation's need for his guidance and leadership. In the resolution, the SCBA committed to providing legal and research support for initiatives promoting transparency and accountability in education and reaffirmed its dedication to constitutional integrity and ethical governance. Concluding with a heartfelt plea, the SCBA urged Wangchuk to end his fast and continue serving the nation with his leadership.