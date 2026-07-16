Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inaugurates Shravani Fair, Promotes Cultural and Environmental Harmony

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Shravani Fair at Jageshwar Dham, celebrating the state's rich cultural and spiritual heritage. He highlighted environmental conservation, modernization of pilgrimage sites, and economic growth through tourism, while drawing inspiration from the site and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 20:44 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inaugurates Shravani Fair, Promotes Cultural and Environmental Harmony
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In an event marked by traditional rituals and Vedic chants, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami officially inaugurated the annual Shravani Fair at Jageshwar Dham on Thursday. Amid prayers for the state's prosperity and welfare, he extended his best wishes for the fair's success, coinciding with the Harela festival celebrations.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of Uttarakhand's cultural and spiritual heritage, stating that the Harela festival symbolizes environmental stewardship and humanity's close ties with nature. Encouraging citizens towards ecological protection, he planted a sapling at the temple premises to promote environmental conservation.

Addressing the inaugural gathering, Dhami highlighted the state's commitment to preserving its spiritual identity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. He detailed development projects at Jageshwar Dham, such as the Rs 147 crore Master Plan to enhance facilities while maintaining the temple's historic essence.

Dhami noted a surge in pilgrim visits since the Prime Minister's visit, with over 400,000 devotees at Jageshwar Dham in two months. This increase is boosting local economies, with plans for holistic development and enhancements in tourism, infrastructure, and employment, anchored in the philosophy of 'Vikalp Rahit Sankalp'.

He called on devotees to uphold the sanctity of Devbhoomi by promoting faith and environmental health. The Shravani Fair, described as a celebration of traditions and social harmony, reflects the state's ongoing efforts to enhance the richness of its cultural festivities.

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