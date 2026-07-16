DHCBA Halts Work Abstention Amid Government Assurances

The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has paused its work abstention over proposed changes to Delhi District Courts' pecuniary jurisdiction after assurances from Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and a meeting with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Lawyers will resume court appearances, though opposition to the changes continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:16 IST
DHCBA Halts Work Abstention Amid Government Assurances
Delhi HC Association calls off strike over jurisdiction issue (Photo/ Delhi High Court Bar Association Website). Image Credit: ANI
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The Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) has decided to suspend its abstention from work regarding the proposed enhancement of pecuniary jurisdiction in Delhi's District Courts. This decision follows talks with Delhi High Court Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

In a statement, the DHCBA revealed that the Chief Justice invited the association's Executive Committee to submit their concerns formally. He assured them that their apprehensions would be taken into account. 'Given the constructive meeting with the Union Law Minister and the Chief Justice's request for a representation, we have suspended our protest,' read the communiqué.

Despite resuming court appearances, the DHCBA remains firm in its opposition to the jurisdiction changes from ₹2 crore to ₹10 crore, which could shift numerous high-value cases to the district courts. The association promises to persist in its advocacy through dialogue with authorities.

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