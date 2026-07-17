Himachal CM Pledges Development in Solan's Doon Constituency

Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, met with Solan's Doon Assembly delegates, led by MLA Ram Kumar, to discuss the region's development. The CM emphasized improvements in health and education, landmark initiatives, and pledged continued support, while appreciating ongoing efforts in modernizing public services and academia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:31 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:31 IST
Himachal CM Pledges Development in Solan's Doon Constituency
Himachal CM Sukhu reiterates commitment to balanced, inclusive developmen (Photo/Himachal CMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a proactive move towards regional development, a delegation from the Doon Assembly constituency in Solan district, headed by MLA Ram Kumar, met with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. The delegation presented various developmental demands essential for the area, as stated in a recent press release.

During the discussion, Chief Minister Sukhu affirmed that the state government remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering balanced and inclusive growth throughout Himachal Pradesh. He emphasized prioritizing the enhancement of health and education sectors to ensure quality services are accessible to all residents. The government, Sukhu stated, faces no shortage of funds earmarked for valuable developmental projects, and is actively engaging in transformative reforms to overhaul these crucial sectors.

The Chief Minister highlighted key initiatives implemented within the Doon Assembly. Notable projects include establishing a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office at Baddi, a fully-equipped 100-bedded hospital, and a new Public Works Department (PWD) Division, all poised to significantly bolster the region's administrative and healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, to enhance academic standards, the government has introduced the CBSE curriculum in existing schools, having already upgraded three institutions in the constituency to meet these guidelines. This strategic shift aims to provide rural students with cost-effective, high-quality education options, with further expansions and staffing already underway.

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