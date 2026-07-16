Uttarakhand CM Acts Swiftly After Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami responds promptly to the Silkyara Tunnel accident. State government emphasizes worker safety, orders thorough investigation, and revises safety protocols. Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman ensures compensation for the victim's family and evaluates current procedures to prevent future incidents.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami intervened on Wednesday night following an accident at the Silkyara Tunnel, where part of the shotcrete lining gave way. In communication with Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to the safety of workers.
On the Chief Minister's orders, Secretary Suman sought a comprehensive report from NHIDCL and district authorities, assessing ongoing relief and safety initiatives. The Secretary expressed the Chief Minister's condolences, assuring that compensation to the deceased worker's family would be expedited and dignified arrangements for the transportation of the remains would be made.
During a review session, Secretary Suman scrutinized the accident circumstances, stressing the importance of updated safety standards. He commanded a revision of Standard Operating Procedures, involving multiple agencies for improved emergency responsiveness. Potential risk zones are to be identified promptly, with preventive measures implemented to safeguard workers' lives.
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