Uttarakhand CM Acts Swiftly After Silkyara Tunnel Collapse

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami responds promptly to the Silkyara Tunnel accident. State government emphasizes worker safety, orders thorough investigation, and revises safety protocols. Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman ensures compensation for the victim's family and evaluates current procedures to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 21:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 21:52 IST
Uttarakhand CM Acts Swiftly After Silkyara Tunnel Collapse
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami intervened on Wednesday night following an accident at the Silkyara Tunnel, where part of the shotcrete lining gave way. In communication with Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, the Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to the safety of workers.

On the Chief Minister's orders, Secretary Suman sought a comprehensive report from NHIDCL and district authorities, assessing ongoing relief and safety initiatives. The Secretary expressed the Chief Minister's condolences, assuring that compensation to the deceased worker's family would be expedited and dignified arrangements for the transportation of the remains would be made.

During a review session, Secretary Suman scrutinized the accident circumstances, stressing the importance of updated safety standards. He commanded a revision of Standard Operating Procedures, involving multiple agencies for improved emergency responsiveness. Potential risk zones are to be identified promptly, with preventive measures implemented to safeguard workers' lives.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026