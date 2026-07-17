Assam Ventures into Historic Rs 77,353 Crore Power Investment to Boost Energy Capacity

Assam has announced a historic investment of over Rs 77,353 crore to enhance its power generation capacity to 8,457 MW. The ambitious plan includes hydro, solar, thermal, and energy storage projects, aiming to transform the state into a power-surplus region, marking a significant shift in its energy sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:36 IST
Assam Ventures into Historic Rs 77,353 Crore Power Investment to Boost Energy Capacity
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and state Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Assam is set to transform its energy sector with an unprecedented investment of over Rs 77,353 crore, aiming to boost its power generation capacity to a remarkable 8,457 megawatts (MW). This marks the largest investment in the state's power sector to date, targeting hydro, solar, thermal, and energy storage projects.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed optimism, stating in a social media post that Assam is poised for significant growth with this investment. Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, presenting the state budget, emphasized the transformational phase the power sector is entering with these substantial investments.

The state government plans to finance this ambitious project through State resources, Centrally Sponsored Schemes, Externally Aided Projects, and Public-Private Partnerships. Part of this initiative includes the 120 MW Lower Kopili Hydroelectric Project, already supplying power during its trial phase, and the proposed 3,200 MW thermal power plant at Bilasipara.

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