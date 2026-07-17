PM Modi to Launch Key Healthcare and Infrastructure Projects in Chandigarh and Punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate advanced healthcare centers at PGIMER, laying crucial infrastructure foundations in Chandigarh. Key projects include redeveloped railway stations, rail lines, and highways to boost regional connectivity and healthcare services, enhancing critical care, maternal health, and neurological facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Health scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:38 IST
PM Modi to Launch Key Healthcare and Infrastructure Projects in Chandigarh and Punjab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate a series of significant projects, including the Advanced Mother and Child Centre and Advanced Neurosciences Centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh. These facilities are tailored to provide state-of-the-art healthcare for high-risk pregnancies and complex neurological disorders. The inauguration comes as part of efforts to enhance healthcare infrastructure in the region.

The Advanced Mother and Child Centre, with 300 beds, is designed to offer comprehensive tertiary healthcare services, while the Advanced Neurosciences Centre aims to integrate neurology, neurosurgery, and neuro-critical care. The Prime Minister will also set the cornerstone for a 150-bed Critical Care Block under the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), enhancing emergency and disaster response capabilities.

In addition to healthcare initiatives, Modi will launch infrastructure projects across Punjab. This includes the inauguration of the six-lane Greenfield Highway, multiple rail line projects, and redeveloped railway stations, improving regional connectivity and reducing travel times. Particularly noteworthy are the rail projects like the Daulatpur Chowk-Kartoli rail line and new train services, aimed at boosting economic growth through improved transportation links.

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