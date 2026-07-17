Anurag Kumar Takes Helm as Delhi's New Police Commissioner

In a significant reshuffle, the Ministry of Home Affairs appointed Anurag Kumar as Delhi Police Commissioner. A 1994-batch IPS officer, Kumar succeeds Satish Golcha, who will report to the Lieutenant Governor for new duties. The transition marks a notable change in Delhi's law enforcement leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 11:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 11:28 IST
Anurag Kumar Takes Helm as Delhi's New Police Commissioner
Official logo of Delhi Police (Photo/@DelhiPoliceCom1). Image Credit: ANI
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The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a significant leadership change in the Delhi Police force with the appointment of senior IPS officer Anurag Kumar as the new Commissioner of Police. This decision was formalized in an official order released on Friday.

Anurag Kumar, a distinguished IPS officer from the 1994 batch of the AGMUT cadre, will assume his new role immediately. This appointment has been made with the approval of the Competent Authority, signaling a pivotal moment in the capital's law enforcement dynamics.

Outgoing Commissioner, Satish Golcha, an IPS officer from the 1992 batch, has been instructed to report to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for his subsequent assignment. The leadership transition has been duly communicated to all relevant authorities, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Delhi Police. (ANI)

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