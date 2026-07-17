Tensions Rise Over Bhojshala Complex: Supreme Court Steps In

The Supreme Court's interim arrangement allows Muslims to offer Friday namaz near the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh while Hindu groups assert the site's temple status. Gopal Sharma urges respect for judicial decisions and criticizes demands for namaz within the complex, emphasizing prior provisions for a mosque.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:32 IST
Tensions Rise Over Bhojshala Complex: Supreme Court Steps In
Bhojshala Mukti Yagna Convener Gopal Sharma (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The dispute over the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar district has intensified as the Supreme Court permits Muslims to offer Friday prayers adjacent to the site. Acknowledging the interim measure, Gopal Sharma, convener of the Bhojshala Mukti Yagna, insists the complex is a temple and calls for acceptance of the verdict.

Madhya Pradesh High Court's prior recognition of the site as a temple has led Hindu groups to conduct daily prayers there. Sharma argues that the persistence of Muslim demands for namaz within the complex disrupts communal harmony, noting that a mosque was provided as a substitute in 1942.

The ongoing legal battle sees the Supreme Court examining appeals challenging the High Court's decision. As a provisional solution, Muslims may conduct prayers in a designated area outside the complex's 300-metre radius. Sharma welcomes the verdict while urging respect for judicial rulings without seeking unnecessary alternate locations.

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