Supreme Court Directs Namaz to Be Held Adjacent to Bhojshala Amid Dispute

The Supreme Court has intervened in a contentious dispute over the use of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex in Dhar. In its interim directive, the Court has allowed the Muslim community to conduct Friday prayers in an open space adjacent to the site, while worship within the complex, recognized as a temple, continues.

Sumit Chaudhary confirmed that prayers and rituals within the Bhojshala temple remain unaffected. He stated that while there is no objection to the offering of namaz, it must occur outside the designated temple area. The ruling aligns with the site's recognition by the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Gopal Sharma, representing the Bhojshala interests, expressed expectations for the Muslim community to honor the court decision, noting the provision of a mosque in 1942 as sufficient. He urged the maintenance of calm and respect toward judicial orders, regarding further appeals as unreasonable.