Ebola Spread Risk in Congo Heightened by Body Funeral Practices

The transport of Ebola victims’ bodies in the Democratic Republic of Congo, often for funerals, poses a risk of further virus spread, says the U.N. migration agency. With over 2,000 cases, managing funerals is vital as community resistance impedes efforts to control burials and monitor contacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:45 IST
Ebola Spread Risk in Congo Heightened by Body Funeral Practices
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  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The movement of Ebola victims' bodies for funerals among communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo could exacerbate the outbreak, cautioned the U.N. migration agency. As of July 14, over 2,000 cases and 700 deaths have been documented in Congo and Uganda, complicating burial control efforts.

The Ebola virus, known for its high infectivity post-mortem, spreads through direct contact with infected bodily fluids. The agency emphasizes the importance of managing funerals amidst community resistance, as over two-thirds of these deaths occurred outside medical facilities, complicating containment.

IOM officials highlight the complex challenge of inter-district body transport as families wish to bury relatives within home communities. Resistance during burials, coupled with attacks on burial teams, threatens containment strategies. The outbreak escalated by 70% over two weeks, with 40 new daily cases, underscoring the urgency for careful handling and community engagement.

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