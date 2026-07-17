Parliamentary Panel Seeks More Deliberations on Contentious Constitution Amendment Bill

The Parliamentary panel deferred adopting the draft report on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, which proposes removing key officials if jailed. Opposition members voiced strong objections, and further discussions are planned. The government aims to address concerns on maintaining integrity in political positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:18 IST
Parliamentary Panel Seeks More Deliberations on Contentious Constitution Amendment Bill
Parliament building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an unexpected move ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, the Parliamentary panel investigating the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, chose to delay the adoption of its draft report for further discussions. Aparajita Sarangi, the panel's chair, revealed that they have kept the report on hold for the present.

The bill, which seeks to establish a legal framework for removing the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, or Minister from office if arrested or detained for serious criminal offenses, faces stiff resistance from opposition parties. Despite this, non-BJP members continued engaging with the panel, agreeing that more deliberations and stakeholder consultations were essential.

Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bill in August last year, emphasizing the need for higher ethical standards in public life. Sources suggest a recommendation in the draft report could change the terminology from "removal/cease to be a minister" to "suspension," while further discussions are essential to address opposition concerns over executive versus judicial triggers for such actions.

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