HPCL Shines Among India's Top 20 Most Valuable Brands in 2026 Rankings

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a notable player in India's energy landscape, has been recognized among the nation's Top 20 Most Valuable Brands in the Brand Finance India 100 Rankings for 2026. This achievement reaffirms the company's strong brand equity and leadership in the energy sector.

The Brand Finance rankings, compiled by a premier global brand valuation consultancy, assess brands using the Royalty Relief methodology. This includes parameters such as financial performance, brand strength, and consumer perception, solidifying the credibility of these rankings as a benchmark for global brand valuation. HPCL has maintained its position in the rankings from 2025, showcasing its brand consistency and resilience.

Amidst India's drive towards a greener energy future, HPCL is enhancing its portfolio with investments in clean energy and digital transformation. The company leverages decades of customer trust and sustainable growth initiatives to meet the evolving energy demands of the nation.