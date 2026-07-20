Congress Demands Urgent Debate on Alleged Ayodhya Temple Fund Misuse
Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has called for suspending Rajya Sabha business to discuss allegations of embezzlement in donations made for the Ayodhya Ram Temple's construction. He seeks accountability from the government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, citing alleged financial irregularities and corruption. This notice underscores pressing concerns over transparency.
- Country:
- India
As Parliament gears up for its monsoon session, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala has made a significant move by submitting a notice under Rule 267. He is seeking the suspension of Rajya Sabha's business for an urgent discussion on the alleged misuse of donations for the Ayodhya Ram Temple. The focus is on holding the government and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust accountable.
Surjewala accused the authorities of 'theft, loot and embezzlement' of donations from countless devotees. He emphasized the urgency of the matter and called for a detailed probe to ensure accountability. Highlighting the Supreme Court's verdict from November 9, 2019, he recalled the establishment of the temple trust on February 5, 2020, under the Centre's direction. Devotees have reportedly contributed massively towards the temple's construction.
The Congress MP cited multiple alleged irregularities involving land purchases, construction commissions, and misappropriation of valuable donations. He criticized the handling by authorities, suggesting prior investigations failed to conclude effectively and stressing the trust and government share responsibility for transparency. The notice, filed under Rule 267, underscores the urgency of addressing these serious public concerns in the Rajya Sabha.
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