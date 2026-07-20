Stormy Start for Monsoon Session as Parliament Faces Strong Opposition Demands

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began turbulently with adjournments following Opposition demands for discussions on a NEET-UG paper leak and fraud allegations at the Ayodhya Trust. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, was introduced to increase judges from 33 to 37.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 18:59 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 18:59 IST
Stormy Start for Monsoon Session as Parliament Faces Strong Opposition Demands
Lok Sabha (Photo/ SansadTV). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Monsoon Session of Parliament experienced a rocky kickoff on Monday as both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced immediate adjournments. The interruptions were fueled by Congress-led Opposition demands for urgent discussions on pressing issues including a leaked NEET-UG 2026 exam paper and alleged financial misconduct at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Alongside the disruption, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, in Lok Sabha, which aims to increase the sanctioned strength of Supreme Court judges from 33 to 37. Despite the ongoing opposition sloganeering, Meghwal successfully moved the bill forward.

The government is also set to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, addressing the penalization of insults to the national song, 'Vande Mataram.' With the session continuing until August 13, the Opposition is poised to push for discussions on these and other contentious issues.

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