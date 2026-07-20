Congress Set to Tackle NEET Scandal and Political Tensions in Parliament

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain announced that the party plans to address significant issues in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, including NEET exam leaks, student protests, and allegations of 'Chanda Chori'. The Congress aims to hold the government accountable and demand a high-level inquiry into these matters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 10:36 IST
Congress Set to Tackle NEET Scandal and Political Tensions in Parliament
Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain has vowed that his party will address pressing national issues in the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. Among the critical topics are the alleged NEET examination paper leaks and the ensuing student protests, as well as allegations involving 'Chanda Chori'. Speaking with ANI, Hussain emphasized the need for answers as various sections of society express outrage.

Accusing authorities of forcibly removing protesters at Jantar Mantar, Hussain highlighted Congress and NSUI's nationwide support campaign, 'Chhatron ki goonj', for the aggrieved students. He alleged ongoing efforts by the Congress party to back the students through organized protests and hunger strikes to demand accountability.

Furthermore, Hussain revealed students' demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. The Congress intends to bring this demand to the parliamentary forefront and call for a thorough investigation into the 'Chanda Chori' allegations. Addressing the proposed Delimitation Bill, Hussain accused the ruling government of attempting to destabilize opposition parties after a previous legislative defeat.

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