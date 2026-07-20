Delhi High Court Delays PIL on Climate Activist's Hospital Shift

The Delhi High Court, on Monday, opted not to urgently hear a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the transfer of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from his protest spot at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital. The petitioner claims the move was unconstitutional, seeking an urgent declaration of its illegality.

The Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia, heard the petitioner argue that the police action violated Articles 14 and 19 of the Constitution. The court, however, questioned the urgency, suggesting such declarations could be made later in the week.

While Wangchuk's indefinite protest continues to demand constitutional safeguards for Ladakh, his deteriorating health prompted authorities to move him to a hospital. Despite concerns, a Single Judge previously ruled the transfer safeguarded his life. Wangchuk's wife is currently challenging this decision before a Division Bench.