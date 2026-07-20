IMD Issues Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Flash Floods and Landslides Expected

The India Meteorological Department has extended a Red Alert for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, warning of flash floods and landslides through July 21. Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur are at particular risk, with further weather disruptions expected until at least July 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2026 14:02 IST | Created: 20-07-2026 14:02 IST
IMD Issues Red Alert in Himachal Pradesh: Flash Floods and Landslides Expected
Extreme rainfall in Himachal pradesh (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has prolonged its Red Alert for severe rainfall across Himachal Pradesh through July 21, forecasting an increased threat of flash floods, landslides, and rising river levels. IMD's Senior Scientist, Sandeep Kumar Sharma, highlighted the potential perils during a conversation with ANI on Monday.

Recorded rain in the past 24 hours has been most intense in Mahore, with Manali and Kangra also among the highest. The current conditions show substantial clouding and rainfall over Chamba, Kangra, and Una, prompting a Red Alert in these districts as well as Mandi and Sirmaur for July 20 and 21.

The threat level remains high, with an Orange Alert for Una, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Solan, and a Yellow Alert for Bilaspur, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti. However, weather activity is expected to taper off slightly from July 22, suggesting potential relief by July 24 to 26, though scattered showers may persist.

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