ED Raids in Bengaluru Unravel ISIS Recruitment Plot

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched a series of raids on Tuesday, targeting eight sites across Bengaluru as part of a probe into ISIS recruitment activities, officials revealed. The ongoing operations, initiated early in the day, are based on an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) linked to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) FIR concerning recruitment efforts by the Iqra Welfare Trust and other entities in the city.

The NIA's FIR cites violations related to funding and preparatory acts for terrorism under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, leading to the arrest of four individuals. Subsequently, the agency filed a chargesheet against Irfan Nasir, Ahamed Abdul Cader, Mohd Tauqir Mahmood, Zuhab Hameed Shakeel Manna, and Mohd Shihab, detailing their affiliations with the ISIS terror organization.

The chargesheet alleges that these individuals orchestrated a conspiracy to radicalize young Muslims in Bengaluru, encouraging them to join ISIS through events like the 'Iqra Camp' workshop and 'Quran Circle' study group. The accused reportedly raised funds and facilitated illegal travel to Syria for the recruits, aiming to wage war against the Syrian government. Investigators assert that the group also sought to exploit the Anti-CAA/NRC protests to promote ISIS ideology among Muslims, raising funds from various sources to support their cause.