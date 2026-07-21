Karnataka's Political Tides: Leadership Heads to Delhi for Cabinet Expansion

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President BK Hariprasad, has embarked on a crucial trip to New Delhi. The leaders are set to finalize the much-anticipated expansion of the state cabinet, a process that has been pending since the leadership transformation in the state.

After taking office on June 3, succeeding Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar's cabinet has been operating with a constrained number, comprising 14 members, including Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara. The portfolio distribution saw Priyank Kharge receiving the Home Affairs position, while Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, took on the role of Minister for Urban Development. Previously, on June 24, the Congress central leadership cautioned MLAs and community figures against lobbying for ministerial roles, urging them to remain patient.

In recent weeks, pressures have mounted from various community leaders, religious groups, and their followers lobbying for cabinet inclusions for their MLAs. Demonstrations occurred in Ballari, where supporters of Kampli MLA JN Ganesh demanded a ministerial appointment. A senior official from AICC noted, "The party is conscious of the legislators' aspirations, but the decision will weigh on regional equilibrium, social representation, and individual performance, not coercion."

Addressing speculations about Hariprasad's potential ministerial induction, he stated, "I am unaware of such developments; the high command holds the deciding power." On the speculation surrounding cabinet expansion, Shivakumar recently convened with former CM Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, sharing insights from their meeting on the platform X. The final decision is anticipated following comprehensive discussions with the party's senior-most leadership. (ANI)