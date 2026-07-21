Tragedy in Sikkim Tunnel Collapse: 11 Dead, Rescue Efforts Intensify

The tragic tunnel collapse in Sikkim's Namchi district has claimed 11 lives, as rescue teams persist in their efforts to reach the remaining trapped workers. Another body was recovered from the collapsed section of the NHPC Teesta Stage-VI Hydroelectric Project's under-construction tunnel, which caved in on July 20.

Addressing the media, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang confirmed the provision of financial assistance for the victims. He assured that a comprehensive investigation would be launched, with strict actions promised should any negligence by the executing company be confirmed.

The collapse occurred around 1:30 PM during the workers' lunch break, with 27 individuals at the site. Emergency response units, including police and disaster response forces, swiftly descended on the scene, successfully rescuing all trapped personnel. The suspected cause is a methane gas explosion within the tunnel's rock formations, prompting a full-scale rescue operation led by the NHPC and other agencies.