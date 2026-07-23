Chaos in Delhi: Unrest Escalates Over NEET Controversy

The Delhi Police confirmed on Thursday that during the July 20 Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) protests, Rapid Action Force personnel and police officers were specifically targeted. Viral CCTV footage on social media corroborates vandalism and violence witnessed during the demonstrations, including stone-pelting and damage to property such as shop windows and a petrol pump.

Violence, lathicharge, and skirmishes between police and demonstrators rocked New Delhi amid the July 20 'Chalo Sansad' march organized by the CJP. Injuries afflicted 118 police personnel, including senior ranks, alongside 60 protesters. Due to escalating demonstrations, sixteen metro stations in Central Delhi were shut from 7:30 AM on Thursday for security reasons.

A statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed the closure of stations like Lok Kalyan Marg and Rajiv Chowk. Interchange facilities continue at a limited number of stations. The protests target the Centre over the NEET paper leak, with demands for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Heavy security has been deployed to maintain order.

Reacting to ongoing disturbances, police personnel faced fresh attacks near Connaught Place on Wednesday night. Officer ACP Vivek Bhagat was injured by stone and bottle-wielding miscreants but was later stabilized. Political tensions heightened as a delegation of opposition MPs was barred from visiting activist Sonam Wangchuk, hospitalized amid the unrest.

Opposition figures criticized governmental actions, with JMM MP Mahua Majhi questioning the government's delay in addressing student concerns. RJD MP Sanjay Yadav condemned government arrogance towards protests rooted in student issues. Activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his hunger strike, seeking assurance of legal immunity for protesters.