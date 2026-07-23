Tensions Escalate as CJP Protests in Delhi Turn Violent

Protests by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar have turned violent, injuring over 100 police officers. Activists claim police brutality. The fallout has disrupted Parliament, as calls for the Union Education Minister's resignation grow amid the paper leaks controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:24 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:24 IST
Tensions Escalate as CJP Protests in Delhi Turn Violent
Special Commissioner of Police (L&O, Zone-I) Devesh Chandra Srivastva visits injured police personnel (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
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As tensions continue to escalate in Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party's protests at Jantar Mantar have resulted in significant violence, leaving more than 100 police personnel injured. The unrest was sparked by demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent paper leaks controversy.

On Wednesday, clashes intensified in Connaught Place, resulting in injuries to top police officials, including ACP Vivek Bhagat, amid stone and bottle attacks by protesters. In response, heavy security deployment remains in place across key protest sites around Delhi.

Allegations of police brutality have emerged, with activists accusing male officers of using excessive force against female protestors. The issue has also reached Parliament, where sessions have been repeatedly adjourned as the INDIA bloc and government remain at an impasse, disagreement centering on discussions over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal.

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