Modi Vows Justice Amid NEET Paper Leak Outcry

Amid growing unrest over the NEET paper leak scandal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the public of stern action. Addressing the nation on Thursday, he announced the establishment of fast-track courts to expedite proceedings and secure stringent punishments for those responsible, thereby safeguarding the future of the country's youth.

In a social media post, Modi stressed that the welfare of the youth remains paramount, stating, "Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth!" The Prime Minister confirmed that authorities are instructed to take comprehensive measures against the culprits, particularly amidst the widespread protests across Delhi and other cities, demanding educational reforms and justice.

Leading the protest, activist Sourav Das from the coordinating organization, issued three demands: the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a compensation of 1 crore rupees for the families of students driven to suicide due to the leak, and the withdrawal of FIRs against peaceful protesters. Das emphasized that the non-negotiable demand for Pradhan's resignation is central to their cause.

Health Minister JP Nadda underscored the seriousness of the issue, urging that it should not be politicized but discussed thoroughly. Das, in coordination with activist Sonam Wangchuk, stressed the importance of maintaining peace in protests to prevent government infiltration, which could skew the protest's intention.

The Delhi Police reported over 118 injuries among law enforcement officers during confrontations, including high-ranking officials and several women. Additionally, around 60 protesters sustained injuries during the clashes, highlighting the tension surrounding the ongoing protests.