Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Government Over Education Scandals

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh criticizes Union Health Minister JP Nadda for deflecting attention through 'whataboutism' in response to Rahul Gandhi's allegations against the Modi government. Ramesh accuses the government of failing to address issues in the National Testing Agency, citing multiple examination irregularities and student protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 10:26 IST
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Government Over Education Scandals
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a pointed critique, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh lambasted Union Health Minister JP Nadda for allegedly deflecting attention from key allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Modi administration. Ramesh accused Nadda of engaging in 'whataboutism' during a press conference that aimed to counter Gandhi's claims.

Highlighting issues with the National Testing Agency (NTA), Ramesh alleged that since its inception, the NTA had been marred by at least nine paper leaks. He criticized the government for failing to implement reforms recommended by the K Radhakrishnan Committee and questioned the repeated appointment of acting directors for the NTA.

Ramesh also condemned the government for allegedly using excessive force against students protesting against paper leaks and flawed education policies. Pointing to incidents like the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak, Ramesh cited widespread student dissatisfaction as a sign of deeper systemic failures within the government's education policies.

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