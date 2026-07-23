Priyanka Gandhi Urges Centre to Heed Protesting Students' Demands

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called on the central government to engage with protesting students and address their demands. She criticized the administration for not listening to the students' grievances, urging dialogue to restore trust. Additional calls for reform came from Congress MP KC Venugopal, targeting Prime Minister Modi's handling of the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 11:50 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Centre to Heed Protesting Students' Demands
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a fervent appeal, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday urged the central government to engage directly with students protesting at the heart of the nation's capital. Speaking to ANI, Gandhi emphasized the loss of student trust in the system, demanding immediate government action regarding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a probe into alleged police assaults on demonstrators.

Gandhi highlighted an urgent need for leadership, insisting that the government not just tweet about their faith in students but back it up with genuine dialogue and action. "If they truly care about student welfare," Gandhi stated, "concrete steps must be taken without resorting to force." Her call comes amidst growing student unrest over unheeded demands.

Joining Gandhi, fellow Congress MP KC Venugopal criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approach, especially fast-track courts for cases of paper leaks. Venugopal argued that Modi's credibility is waning and urged immediate removal of Pradhan from office as a step towards regaining student trust. "Words need to be matched by actions," he asserted, underlining the foundation of credibility at stake.

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