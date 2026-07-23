Supreme Court Revokes Bail of Honeymoon Murder Accused

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court on Thursday annulled the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, who stands accused in the alleged murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. The apex court highlighted that allowing her continued release could potentially obstruct the trial's progress.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale directed that Sonam's bail orders be set aside, requiring her to surrender within two weeks. However, the court provided a provision allowing her to seek fresh bail from the trial court should the trial not reach a conclusion within a six-month period.

The prosecution alleges Sonam colluded with accomplices to murder Raja and subsequently vanished, precipitating her arrest following the filing of an FIR. Although Sonam contested that she was not adequately informed of the arrest reasons, the Supreme Court clarified that the issue was not the absence of information, but rather the sufficiency of the reasons provided.