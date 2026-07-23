Parliamentary Storm: NEET Paper Leak Sparks Suspension Proposal Amidst Legislative Deliberations

Amid resounding calls for transparency in education, the Rajya Sabha witnessed a dramatic shift as DMK MP Tiruchi Siva called for suspending Thursday's proceedings to address widespread student protests over an alleged NEET paper leak. Siva's motion under Rule 267 seeks to prioritize this urgent issue, pressing for an immediate debate.

Simultaneously, the Lok Sabha braces for pivotal legislative discourse with the introduction of the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal is poised to navigate government intentions amidst opposition-led statutory resolutions, challenging the recent ordinance altering judicial numbers.

Amidst these debates, the Parliament will also witness the presentation of critical reports by the Public Accounts Committee on defense matters and consumer affairs. Complementing these developments, the Lok Sabha is set for its routine Question Hour and additional discussions under Rule 377, ensuring a bustling day of legislative activities.