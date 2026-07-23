Air India Elevates Delhi-Toronto Travel with Non-Stop Boeing 787-9 Service

Air India announced on Thursday that the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will service its Delhi-Toronto route beginning August 1, allowing non-stop flights that bypass the previous fuel stop in Vienna, subject to available airspace. The upgrade is expected to cut three hours off the flight time, reducing it from 20 to approximately 17 hours. Meanwhile, the return leg from Toronto to Delhi remains non-stop, clocking in at up to 16 hours of flight time.

From August 1, the airline will upgrade its flights between Delhi and Toronto from five times weekly to a daily service. The decision to expand frequency comes after temporary reductions in June and July 2026 due to rising fuel prices and geopolitical issues affecting global flight operations.

Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India, stated that the Boeing 787-9 enhances the travel experience for customers between India and Canada, a key international market for the airline. 'Canada hosts one of the largest Indian diaspora communities globally, and Toronto is among our most vital international gateways,' Wilson said. 'We are gradually making our latest aircraft and cabin products available across significant international routes as we work to transform Air India into a world-class airline.'

The debut of the Boeing 787-9 marks a milestone in improving travel experiences for passengers flying between Delhi and Toronto. The aircraft is equipped with a three-class configuration, including Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy. This marks the first time Premium Economy is available on this route.

The new Dreamliner offers 30 Business Class suites with features like direct aisle access, fully flat beds, and advanced in-flight entertainment systems. The Premium Economy class presents a 2-3-2 seating layout, complete with enhanced legroom and adjustable rests, while the Economy Class boasts ergonomic seats and high-definition screens for in-flight entertainment.

Additionally, the aircraft introduces over 3,000 hours of in-flight entertainment, advanced charging ports, and inspired mood lighting for an enriched travel experience. Premium meal services and redesigned amenities complete the upscale onboard offerings on the Delhi-Toronto route. Tickets aboard the Boeing 787-9 are available for purchase through Air India’s website, app, and travel agents worldwide. (ANI)