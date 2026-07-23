Saket Court Hears Key Testimonies in Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

The Saket Court continues to hear testimonies in the high-profile Shraddha Walkar murder case, with Inspector Ram Singh detailing his investigation. The trial includes technical evidence like DNA reports, as the case against Aaftab Amin Poonawala proceeds. The court expedites hearings to ensure timely justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-07-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2026 20:51 IST
Saket Court Hears Key Testimonies in Shraddha Walkar Murder Case
Visual of outside Saket Court in New Delhi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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The Saket Court in Delhi delved further into the intricacies of the Shraddha Walkar murder case this Thursday, attentively recording the testimony of Inspector Ram Singh of the Delhi Police, the lead investigator. Inspector Singh, who meticulously dissected the case and prosecuted main suspect Aaftab Amin Poonawala, submitted a comprehensive charge sheet post-investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi presided over the hearing with Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey representing the Delhi Police. The court is committed to meticulously documenting the prosecution's evidence on a notably expedited daily schedule.

Inspector Ram Singh was summoned once more for extended testimony post-May 29, 2025, putting forth elucidations on a second supplementary charge sheet and associated technical documents. His cross-examination is slated to proceed on Friday at 2 PM. Meanwhile, the testimony of DNA expert VR Girnar was recorded, shedding light on the biological aspects examined in the case.

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