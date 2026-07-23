Saket Court Hears Key Testimonies in Shraddha Walkar Murder Case

The Saket Court in Delhi delved further into the intricacies of the Shraddha Walkar murder case this Thursday, attentively recording the testimony of Inspector Ram Singh of the Delhi Police, the lead investigator. Inspector Singh, who meticulously dissected the case and prosecuted main suspect Aaftab Amin Poonawala, submitted a comprehensive charge sheet post-investigation.

Additional Sessions Judge Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi presided over the hearing with Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey representing the Delhi Police. The court is committed to meticulously documenting the prosecution's evidence on a notably expedited daily schedule.

Inspector Ram Singh was summoned once more for extended testimony post-May 29, 2025, putting forth elucidations on a second supplementary charge sheet and associated technical documents. His cross-examination is slated to proceed on Friday at 2 PM. Meanwhile, the testimony of DNA expert VR Girnar was recorded, shedding light on the biological aspects examined in the case.