Delhi High Court Reshuffles Benches for Unnao Custodial Death Appeals

The Delhi High Court has reallocated the cases concerning appeals by Kuldeep Singh Sengar and others tied to the Unnao custodial death incident. These cases have now been assigned to the bench of Justice Saurabh Banerjee, moving from Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma's previous oversight.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma originally handled these matters after they were transferred from Justice Manoj Jain's bench, following a roster change on July 1. Despite this reorganization, the high number of pending cases prevented Justice Jain from hearing the matters.

On July 22, Justice Manoj Jain facilitated the transfer again, emphasizing the busy docket and substantial arguments already heard. Convicted individuals, including former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, have their appeals still pending, with the High Court now overseeing these processes.