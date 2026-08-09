Air India Tackles Allegations Amid Turbulence Incident Controversy

Air India responded to claims about a pilot alleged to have failed a dope test after a turbulent Phuket-Delhi flight. The airline stated it hasn't received test results and regularly conducts tests as per regulations. Captain CS Randhawa emphasized no confirmed results exist yet, urging against premature conclusions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-08-2026 14:40 IST | Created: 09-08-2026 14:40 IST
Air India Tackles Allegations Amid Turbulence Incident Controversy
Representative image (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Air India has addressed media reports alleging that a pilot on a turbulence-affected Phuket-Delhi flight failed a drug test. In their official statement released on Sunday, the airline clarified that the results from a routine crew test are still pending, refraining from further comments until they receive the outcome.

According to an Air India spokesperson, post-flight drug screenings were conducted as mandated by civil aviation standards. However, without receiving detailed findings, the airline chose not to speculate. They reaffirmed their commitment to adhering to regulations by routinely testing crew independently of any particular incident, pledging cooperation with relevant authorities.

Captain CS Randhawa, President of the Federation of Indian Pilots, cautioned against drawing conclusions, confirming that results are unverified. He noted that the airline hasn't conveyed any conclusions to the DGCA, implying no confirmed infractions. The turbulence incident on August 4 resulted in minor injuries as the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) continues its investigation, with Union Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu overseeing the probe.

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